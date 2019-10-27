Ekiti Gov., Fayemi Mourns Death of First Nigerian Science Graduate

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has commesirated with the family of the first Nigerian female science graduate, Deborah Jibowu, who died at the age of 95.

Mrs Jibowu was said to have graduated from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom in 1947.

Governor Fayemi described the late educationist as “an illustrious daughter of the Land of Honour and a patriot who served her fatherland diligently and made Ekiti proud through numerous achievements”.

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, hailed the contributions of the late Jibowu to national development, noting that “as National Commissioner, Girls’ Guide (1960-1980) and later Chief Commissioner (1991-1997), the deceased invested her time and resources in moulding the lives of many young females across the country in addition to coordinating many professional and civil society groups, including the Red Cross Society, National Council of Women Secretaries, National Youth Council and Education for All NGO Network, among others.

“Despite her royal and privileged background, mama Jibowu invested her time, energy and resources on many laudable initiatives that impacted positively on the people, especially the girl child,” the governor stated.

Fayemi commiserated with members of the immediate family of the late Lady Deborah and the Fasanmade family of Ido-Ile Ekiti on the passing of their matriarch, Lady Jibowu was a recipient of Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 1962 and Officer of the Order of Niger (OON) in 1965.

The late Jibowu was a member, Local Government Service Commission, Western Region (1959-1971); Commissioner at the National Population Commission (1981-1983) and Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Calabar (1993-1997).

The Governor described her as a frontline educationist, seasoned administrator and impactful community leader who lived a life of service to God and humanity.

He stated: “For us in Ekiti, this is a huge loss. Mama Jibowu was an exemplar. She made great impact in almost every aspect of life after setting the record as the first Nigerian female University graduate in the sciences in 1947. She remained a source of pride and inspiration to generations after her.

“Though we shall miss her wise counsel and positive disposition, but we are comforted by the fact this great nationalist lived a good life and left behind a legacy of honour. She remains our pride in Ekiti.

“Our prayer is that God will grant her eternal rest and comfort the family”, the Governor said.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Government has opened a condolence register for the deceased at the Jibowu Hall, Government House, Ado-Ekiti

