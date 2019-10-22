Exam Malpractices: DSS Arrests Six Staff of UI

The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested six staff of the University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre for alleged involvement in examination malpractices.

It was gathered that Vice-Chancellor of the university, Idowu Olayinka, called for the arrest of the staff when he learnt of the exam papers leakage.

This followed their alleged complicity in smuggling scripts for students writing examinations, fabrications of CBT results and falsification of clearance mostly for students.

It was gathered that those picked up by the security agency were top officials of the Distance Learning Centre.

A source at the Centre gave the names of the suspects as Edward Eborgu (Head of UI DLC Software Unit), Kehinde Ajao (Head, Student Support), Shola Akintunde (Executive Officer and Media Representative), Ademola Okunola (IT personnel), one Lanre (IT personnel) and one David in the Director’s office.

He said that the Vice-Chancellor was miffed by the development and directed a thorough investigation of the matter.

He added that the staff were arrested on Thursday.

It was gathered that information leading to the arrest of the six staff came from students who had been arrested during the ongoing examinations and a complaint by students about illegal dealings of some non-teaching staff.

The Director of Communication at the university, Tunji Oladejo, confirmed the arrests.

Mr Oladejo who had earlier denied the incident, later said the Vice- Chancellor ordered the arrests.

“Yes, I just had one on one interaction with the Director(Soji Aremu) now. He said that it is true. The director was away for some time and that is why. He said that he did not know what happened when he was away. That is why. But, he said that it was the Vice-Chancellor that ordered the arrest of the staff.

“When it happened, the director alerted the VC and Professor Olayinka ordered their arrest. Officials of the DSS were invited to effect the arrests. They were found indulging in examination malpractices.

“The vice-chancellor called on the DSS to engage in rigorous investigation and diligent prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.”

A source at the SSS office at Alalubosa area, Aleshinloye, Ibadan, also confirmed that the six staff were arrested by the officials of the security agency.

“They were arrested and they are still there. Some people came to bail them but they are still in the DSS office as I am talking to you now.”

