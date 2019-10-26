Female Emerges UNIBEN VC

A new Vice Chancellor has been appointed for the University of Benin (UNIBEN). She is Prof. (Mrs.) Lilian Imuetinyan Salami.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, confirmed the appointment.

She will take over from the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Faraday Osasere Orumwense, who will bow out at the end of November.

Mrs. Salami, a Professor of Home Economics/Nutritional Education and Nutrition, becomes the second ever female Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN after Prof. (Mrs.) Alele William, a Professor of Mathematics.

The emergence of Professor Salami still baffles many, as she becomes the third person of Benin extraction is succession, to be named Vice Chancellor of the University.

It was reliably gathered that she came second in the exam conducted for aspirants for the exulted position, after Prof. Prof MacDonald Idu who scored the highest marks, while Prof. George Eriyamremu came third.

Professors​ Idu and Eremayanru are both from Delta State.

Born in Jos, Plateau State on August 8, 1956, Prof. Salami, (nee Emovon), hails from Benin.

Her early schooling started in Jos but was truncated by the Nigerian Civil War. She later completed her primary and secondary education in Edo State.

She obtained her West African School Certificate (O’ levels) from Baptist High School, Benin City.

She proceeded to the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point Campus, United States of America, in 1975. She had her summer schooling in the University of Minnesota, St. Paul. She later transferred to North Dakota State University, Fargo after she got married in 1977, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in 1979 in Home Economics and Master’s degree in Nutrition in 1982.

She returned back to Nigeria in 1983 and enrolled to serve in the National Youth Service Corps in Benin City.

Upon completion of the national service, she made a brief start of her teaching career with the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

Between 1985 and 1994, she lectured Nutrition at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria.

This was interjected when she gained admission into University of Nigeria, Nsukka for a doctoral degree in Human Nutrition in 1989 which she obtained in 1991.

In 1994, she was appointed a Senior Lecturer with the University of Benin, and acted as a Head of the Department, between 1996 and 1998.

She rose to the rank of Professor in 2005.

She gained and obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Education in 2001 from the University of Benin.

In 2004, Prof. Salami proceeded to the Vaal University of Technology, Vanderbijlpark, South Africa as a Post-Doctoral fellow which she obtained in 2005.

She has held numerous positions at the prestigious University, namely, Director of General Studies, Part-Time programme and Chairman of the Board of University of Benin Integrated Enterprise. She has also served as a member in many other committees.

She is the immediate past Dean of the Faculty of Education and was a member of the Governing Council of the University.

Prof. Salami has taught numerous undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Home Economics and Nutrition. She has successfully supervised over 40 masters and 15 PhD students.

She is a fellow of Nutrition Society of Nigeria and International Federation of Home Economics/Home Professional Association of Nigeria.

As an administrator, she has held numerous administrative positions in the University of Benin and currently the Director-General/Chief Executive of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA, Ondo).

She has to her credit over 75 peer reviewed articles in national and international journals.

She is a member of the Advisory Council to His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Ukukpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare

