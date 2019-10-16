FG Deports 7 South Korea Nationals

The Federal Government has deported seven Democratic People’s Republic of Korea nationals.

The deportation order was effected by the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The deportees, who allegedly attempted to undermine national security, were also banned from returning to the country for life.

They include Jo Sun Phil, Jang Sung Chol, Che Chunk Hyok, Pak Yong Gon, Ri Yong Il, Ri Hak Su, and Ri Tong Nam.

The immigration service spokesman, DCI Sunday James, in a statement on Wednesday, said the Koreans were deported to their country of origin on Tuesday through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“They were deported on the orders of the Minister of Interior based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015,” the statement noted.

