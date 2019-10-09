Breaking News

Five Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender to Military

The Nigerian Army disclised on Wednesday that five Bokom Haram members have surrendered to troops of 3 Battalion stationed in Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that during preliminary interrogation, the surrendered insurgents revealed that hunger and unending bombardments of their hideouts left them with no choice than to escape from their group.

He added that they also disclosed that they belonged to the Al-Barnawi faction.

Col. Iliyasu gave the names of the surrendered insurgents as Ramat Mohammed, Alhaji Brazil, Bukar Gambo, Waziri Bukar, and Bashuna Musa, adding that they were currently undergoing further interrogation.

“In the NE Theatre, as troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE intensify the bombardment of identified Boko Haram criminals locations and blockade of the criminals’ crossing points and escape routes, more criminal insurgents are giving up their indignant acts of criminality and surrendering to troops.

“This sobriety is further exacerbated by hunger resulting from the blockade of their supply routes, arrest of their logistics suppliers and collaborators as well as incessant artillery bombardments of their criminal hideouts,” he stated.

