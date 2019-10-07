Breaking News

For Beating 6-year-old Son to Death, Man Lands in Police Cell

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News

A 40-year-old man, Samaila Shuaibu, has been arrested in Niger State for allegedly torturing his six-year-old son, Habibu, to death.

Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in Niger, disclosed this in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Monday.

Usman said a good Nigerian from Unguwar Tunga Maje in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger, where the suspect resides, reported the matter to the police.

The Commissioner of Police alleged that Shuaibu was giving his late son extramural at home but beat him to death because the deceased did not perform well.

He said that the suspect admitted he tortured his son but that he never knew it would lead to his death.

“We have since commenced an investigation into the case and the suspect will be charged to court,” the police commissioner said.

The commissioner urged parents to desist from giving unnecessary punishment to children as those found doing that would be arrested and prosecuted.

Author: News Editor

9784 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Sex for Grades: UNILAG Suspends Lecturer, Church Disowns Him
by
South Africa Returnee, Other Arrested for Robbery
by
NAF Kills 10 Bandits in Kaduna Forest

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »