Gunmen Kidnap 6 from School in Kaduna

Armed men have allegedly abducted six schoolgirls and two teachers from a private secondary school in Kaduna State.

The attackers, who came in a large number, stormed the college, selected six girls with two teachers and whisked them away.

Engravers College is mixed gender secondary school situated in Sabo, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The school’s bursar, Elvis Allah-Yaro, confirmed the abduction.

A mother 16-year-old senior secondary school two student was amongst those abducted at the college.

“Security personnel have started investigation and search for the girls and the two staff members that were kidnapped,” Allah-Yaro said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State commissioner in charge of security arrived the scene and is currently coordinating rescue efforts with security.

A spokesperson for the police in Kaduna, Yakubu Abubakar Sabo, could not immediately give comments about the development.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

