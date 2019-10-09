I Have Sex with Man to Pay Back Part of N1.1m Loan; Businesswoman Tells Court

A 49 year-old-year, Ejioma Ahibafu, narrated before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, how she paid back “in kind” part of a N1.1m loan she allegedly took from a man.

The Lagos based business woman, told the court that the man she borrowed the money demanded for sex from her as part of repayment bargain.

She was responding to a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing brought against her by the lender.

The defendant, a trader who sells bags of rice, pleaded not guilty to the charge. She told the court that the said loan was obtained after she was introduced by the complainant to the lender.

She said that although she was given the loan, she also delivered some bags of rice to the complainant with an understanding to pay up the balance.

Besides, the defendant informed the court that even before she was given the loan by the complainant, she had to pay him in “kind” on three occasions in a hotel.

The prosecutor, Simon Uche, had earlier told the court that the defendant obtained a loan of N1.1m for rice business from one Emma, a businessman, with a promise to pay back the money in six months.

The prosecutor said that the woman refused to pay up the loan and had been evasive since then.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A Adesanya, granted the defendant N250,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until December 9 for mention.

