IMC Awards Prof Abhuere Certificate of Practice

The Institute of Management Consultant of Nigeria, Wednesday, inducted and issued certificate of practices to new members.

The ceremony which took place in Abuja, saw the institute celebrating the new inductees in a grand style.

Among the new inducted members included Prof. John I. Abhuere, who was recognised for his outstanding contribution in the area of academic and service to humanity through his Centre for Childcsre and Youth Development (CCYD), a centre dedicated to training the youth and children in skill acquisation and leadership.

