Breaking News

IMC Awards Prof Abhuere Certificate of Practice

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Institute of Management Consultant of Nigeria, Wednesday, inducted and issued certificate of practices to new members.

The ceremony which took place in Abuja, saw the institute celebrating the new inductees in a grand style.

Among the new inducted members included Prof. John I. Abhuere, who was recognised for his outstanding contribution in the area of academic and service to humanity through his Centre for Childcsre and Youth Development (CCYD), a centre dedicated to training the youth and children in skill acquisation and leadership.

Author: NewsAdmin

4658 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
N702m Fraud: Court Rules on Okupe’s No Case Submission December 12
by
Obaseki: No Blackmail Will Stop Kabaka’s Hotel From Demolition
by
Man Uses 2 Daughters to Test Manhood

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »