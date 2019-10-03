Isaac Promise Dies, NFF Mourns

The death of Nigerian international and a former captain of Under 20 team has been announced. He was said to have died Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Football Federation described his death as ‘shocking’.

According to the NFF, the death of the former Nigeria U20 and U23 captain came as a rude shock.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said the Federation and indeed the entire Nigerian Football was greatly saddened by the report, coming less than 48 hours after two women footballers of Nigeria Women Professional League side, Police Female Machine FC of Uyo were crushed to death by a hit-and-run Jeep driver after a training session in the Akwa Ibom State capital.

“This has been a tragic week for Nigerian Football. Isaac Promise was a very disciplined, energetic, committed and patriotic player who gave his all everytime he put on the green-and-white.

“We do not know yet the cause of death, but we mourn his untimely passing at such a young age. Our prayer is that Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest and also grant those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

Promise was captain of the Nigeria U20 squad that won the 2005 African Youth Championship (later renamed U20 Cup of Nations) in Benin Republic with a flourish and finished as runner-up at the FIFA U20 World Cup in The Netherlands the same year, losing narrowly to Argentina (complete with Lionel Messi) in the final.

He also captained the Nigeria U23 team that won silver medals at the men’s football tournament of the Beijing 2008 Olympics, again finishing second behind Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

The 31-year old who last played for Austin Bold FC in the United Soccer League, USL Championship, died on Wednesday according to a statement released by his American club.

Though Promise flourished more with the youth teams, he did have a chance with the Super Eagles where he appeared first in 2009. He earned three caps and scored one goal.

Promise played professionally for 14 seasons, much of which was spent in Turkey. He scored a total of 77 club goals during his career.

His last club said in a statement: “Austin Bold FC is heartbroken by the death of Promise Isaac who passed Wednesday night at the age of 31.

“An accomplished player, Isaac became the club’s 7th signing in history in August 2018 after spending the previous 12 seasons in the Turkish Süper Lig, TFF First League, and the Saudi Professional League. In that time, Isaac registered over 350 appearances and scored 79 goals.

“Originally from Zaria, Nigeria, Isaac is a full Nigerian international who has represented the Super Eagles in the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship, serving as captain and scoring once in six matches en route to the competition’s final. Isaac then earned a silver medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing with the Nigerian U-23 team, again serving as a captain in four matches, including the gold medal match.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates.

“Rest in peace, Promise Isaac”

