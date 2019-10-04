Man Arrested for Sleeping with 9-year-old Maid

The police in Imo State have arrested a 60-year-old man, Alexander Madu, for defiling his nine-year-old housemaid.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who paraded the suspect alongside others, said the man would be prosecuted.

The Commissioner said Madu defiled the minor whenever his wife was away from the house.

Ladodo added that a medical report by from the police clinic indicated that the victim was defiled.

The Commissioner stated, “On September 24, 2019, at the Ikeduru Police Division, one Chijioke Agu of Umuoziri Inyishi in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, who is the father of the victim, reported a case of defilement against one Alexander Madu.

“The complainant alleged that the suspect on several occasions defiled his nine-year-old daughter, who lived with the suspect and his wife in their house in the Ikeduru LGA.

“Whenever the suspect’s wife went to the market, he defiled the child until the victim finally opened up on September 23. Acting on the information, the police arrested the suspect on September 24.

“Medical report from the police hospital, Owerri, revealed that the victim was defiled. The suspect will be charged as soon as investigation is concluded.”

