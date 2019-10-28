Breaking News

Man Arrested for Smashing One-year-old Baby

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News

A man, Isiaka Ayobami has allegedly smashed a one-year-old girl on the ground, killing the baby instantly during a quarell wuth the mother.

The incident which occurred in Saturday was said to have taken at Isheri area of Lagos.

The man was said to have forcefully seized his daughter from her mother and hit her on the ground, shattering her head.

The suspect would have been lynched, but for the intervention of the police.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on Sunday that one Alhaji Garuba Isiaka of no 7 Ayo Ijaiye Street reported at the Police Station that, on the same date at about 6:00pm, while at Berger, he received a phone call from his younger brother, Alhaji Mohammad Isiaka that one Isiaka Ayobami of No 2 Ayo Ijaiye Street, Isheri, forcefully seized his daughter named Nana Aishat Isiaka, one year old from the mother and hit her on the ground.

“The Baby’s head was shattered and she died on the spot. The suspect was almost lynched by angry mobs from the area, if not for the timely intervention of the Police. He will be charged to Court for murder,” he said.

Author: NewsAdmin

4674 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Last Surviving Wife of Balewa Dies at 85, Buhari Mourns
by
Over 10,000 Delta Girls Are Used as Sex Slaves in Some Africa Countries, Says State Attorney General
by
Ekiti Gov., Fayemi Mourns Death of First Nigerian Science Graduate

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »