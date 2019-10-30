Man Arrested for Sodomy

Niger State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Ahmed Isah, for engaging in sodoming with underage boys.

Isah lives in the New Market area of Sarkin-Pawa in the Munya Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who admitted to sodomising boys aged between eight and 10, was arrested following a tip-off by vigilant members of the public.

It was gathered that on October 26, an informant, who resides in the same area with the suspect, reported Isah to the police for engaging in the unwholesome act.

The informant told the police that the suspect lured his cousin’s eight-year-old son into his room and sodomised him.

The suspect admitted to committing the crime, adding that he started engaging in the act about three years ago.

He said: “I started doing this because I don’t have money to give to women for sex and they are not willing to give it to me free of charge. I started doing this with boys in my area.

“I separated from my girlfriends long ago because I don’t give them money for sex.”

On whether he was sodomising the underage boys for ritual purposes, Isah said he was doing it purely to satisfy his sexual urge.

He also confessed to giving his victims sweets, soft drinks and biscuits after the act as gratification, but expressed regret for his actions.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Abubakar described the case as disturbing, nasty and dehumanising.

“We need to build the confidence of the children so that they can tell their parents anything or any challenge they are facing at any time. It is unfortunate and sad that a child will face such a situation without telling his parents,” he stated.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

