Man Beats Wife to Death in Ogun

A 28-year-old man, Kazeem Yusuf, has allegedly beaten his wife to death in Ogun State.

Police statement on Wednesday said the man, who is now in their custody, allegedly beat his wife to death in Abeokuta, the state capital

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect had taken to his heels until his arrest on October 14.

“The suspect who had been on the run since 23rd of September 2019 when the incident happened was apprehended on the 14th of October 2019 by policemen at Enugada divisional headquarters”, Oyeyemi said.

He said the suspect had on the day of the incident reported at the police station that his 26-year-old wife collapsed while going to fetch water and gave up the ghost.

“Upon his report, DPO Enugada division, SP Baba Hamzat, detailed his detectives to the scene. But on close observation of the corpse, the detectives noticed marks of violence on it which aroused their suspicion that the victim might not have died of a natural cause,” the police spokesperson said.

Oyeyemi said while the detectives were searching for more evidence, the suspect sneaked out and took to his heels.

He said the police took the corpse to General Hospital, Ijaiye mortuary and launched a manhunt for Yusuf.

“The manhunt yielded a positive result on the 14th of October 2019 when his hideout at Itori was discovered where he was promptly arrested. He has since made a confessional statement that he beat up his wife over a minor disagreement and that the deceased collapsed in the process and gave up the ghost.”

Oyeyemi said the suspect further stated that it was not the first time of beating the woman and that he did not intend to kill her.

The remains of the mother of one have since been buried by her relations according to Islamic rite.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

