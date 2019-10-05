Breaking News

Man Kidnaps Blood Sister for Ransom in Taraba

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A 22- year- old Abdulbasit Umar, has been arrested by the Taraba State Police Command for allegedly kudnapping his sister for ransom.

Umar, a 100 level student of Computer Science at the Adamawa State University, Jalingo, was alleged to have connived with others to kidnap his blood sister, Amina Umar, on her way to school and demanded the sum of N10m as ransom before releasing the 10–year–old girl.

The suspect, along with two other accomplices, Sadiq Sani and Abdullahi Habib hid the little girl and demanded a N10m ransom.

Briefing journalists on the arrest, the state police spokesman, DSP David Misal, who paraded the suspects along with 12 others for kidnapping and armed robbery, explained that officers of the State Investigative Bureau arrested them while they were about to pick the N4m ransom.

Misal said: “Umar criminally conspired with other suspects and lured his sister into a car with registration no. MKF 67 JK Kaduna, and took her to Dove Hotel, Mayo-Dassa, where she was held captive.

“The suspects thereafter contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N10m, but later agreed to collect N4m.

“While in the process of collecting the ransom at Wuro-Sambe in the outskirts of Jalingo, they were tracked and promptly arrested while the victim was rescued,” he said.

Umar, who spoke to newsmen said he has not done such before but needed the money to study abroad. “My aim was that after collecting the money, I will proceed with my education abroad” he said.

Author: News Editor

9774 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Nigerian Women Now Use Toothpaste to Tighten Vagina, Says Medical Doctor
by
EFCC Arraigns Fake Fund Manager
by
Edo APC Crisis: EPM Declares War On Obaseki, Ojezua

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »