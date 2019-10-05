Man Kidnaps Blood Sister for Ransom in Taraba

A 22- year- old Abdulbasit Umar, has been arrested by the Taraba State Police Command for allegedly kudnapping his sister for ransom.

Umar, a 100 level student of Computer Science at the Adamawa State University, Jalingo, was alleged to have connived with others to kidnap his blood sister, Amina Umar, on her way to school and demanded the sum of N10m as ransom before releasing the 10–year–old girl.

The suspect, along with two other accomplices, Sadiq Sani and Abdullahi Habib hid the little girl and demanded a N10m ransom.

Briefing journalists on the arrest, the state police spokesman, DSP David Misal, who paraded the suspects along with 12 others for kidnapping and armed robbery, explained that officers of the State Investigative Bureau arrested them while they were about to pick the N4m ransom.

Misal said: “Umar criminally conspired with other suspects and lured his sister into a car with registration no. MKF 67 JK Kaduna, and took her to Dove Hotel, Mayo-Dassa, where she was held captive.

“The suspects thereafter contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N10m, but later agreed to collect N4m.

“While in the process of collecting the ransom at Wuro-Sambe in the outskirts of Jalingo, they were tracked and promptly arrested while the victim was rescued,” he said.

Umar, who spoke to newsmen said he has not done such before but needed the money to study abroad. “My aim was that after collecting the money, I will proceed with my education abroad” he said.

