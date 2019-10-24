Man Uses 2 Daughters to Test Manhood

One Joseph Sunday said he slept with his two daughters because he wanted to test his manhood.

The man, who was arrested in Akwa Ibom for allegedly sleeping with two of his underaged daughters, aged nine and 13 years, said he wanted to know if his manhood was still functioning. The suspect has confessed to the crime.

However, the nine year old daughter said she enjoyed sex with his father and was in love with him.

She confessed that she was already in love with her father and had enjoyed the act.

The accused, a native of Obot Ideng, in Ibesikpo local government area, according to reports, started having sex his daughters over three years ago after he divorced his wife and mother of the girls, said to be living in Rivers state.

Investigations revealed that Sunday believed to be in his late forties, always had canal knowledge of his two daughters at the same time in his home in Ibesikpo.

It was also revealed that the suspect had threatened his daughters with traditional injunction (mbiam), if they make attempts to divulge the incidence to anyone.

But the illicit affair was blown open when he caught his thirteen-year-old daughter with another man,who identified himself as the daughter’s boyfriend and he moved to caution his daughter.

Infuriated by the daughter’s action, he beat up the girl, who later decided to expose her father’s immorality action.

“My wife left me some years ago because of some family issues and relocated to Rivers State. I have been the only one taking care of my daughters. I just want to test if my manhood is still functional using my daughters,” he said.

