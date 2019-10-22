Breaking News

NAF Jets Kill Scores of Boko Haram Members

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Tuesday that its fighter jets in a series of strikes neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists who were hibernating at Bukar Meram in the fringes of Lake Chad.

This was contained in a statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information.

It said: “In continuation of the sustained onslaught against terrorist elements in the Northeast of the Country, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Bukar Meram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

“The operation was executed on Monday 21 October 2019, based on credible intelligence reports that indicated a resumption of the use of the location to provide logistics support to the terrorists, using fishing activities as a cover.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its attack aircraft to engage designated areas within the settlement.

“Before the strikes, over 35 Boko Haram members were observed within the area of interest.

“The attack aircraft subsequently engaged the location in successive passes recording accurate hits on the target area, leading to the neutralisation of several ISWAP fighters as well as the destruction of some of the structures.

“The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.”

