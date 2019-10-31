Breaking News

NIS Recruitment Scam: How Moro Abused Office in Contract Award and Execution – Witness

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Adeniyi Adebayo, the 12th prosecution witness in the trial of former minister of Interior, Patrick Abba Moro, former permanent secretary in the ministry, Anastasia Daniel-Nwobia, an ex-director in the same ministry Felix Alayebami, and Drexel Tech Nigeria Ltd for money laundering and procurement fraud on Wednesday, October 30, told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, that the defendants created an e-recruitment portal to fraudulently collect funds from job applicants.

Adebayo, an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,while being cross-examined by counsel of the first defendant, Paul Erokoro, SAN, pointed out that Moro and Drexel Tech Nig. Ltd did not follow the rules of the Procurement Act. He noted that the contract agreement was done with Drexel Tech Global Ltd but that Drexel Tech Nig. Ltd was used to execute the contract which it did not bid for.

The witness also revealed that the board of Immigrations, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Prisons was not carried along in the contract award process. This act, according to Adeniyi, constituted an abuse of office on the part of Moro.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba adjourned till November 25, 2019 for the continuation of the cross-examination of the witness.

Author: NewsAdmin

4698 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
2 Staff of FRSC Remanded for Alleged Murder in Edo
by
EFCC Arraigns Naval Officer, 14 Others for Oil Bunkering
by
Stakeholders Laud Indigenous Oil Company, OMS for Recovering OML 40 Crude Pipeline

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »