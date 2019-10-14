Breaking News

Obaseki Sacks Political Appointees in 18 LGA

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Monday, relieved all political appointees of the 18 local government councils in the state of their duties.

Those affected include Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Secretaries to Local Government Councils and Supervisory Councillors.

Unconfirmed, but credible sources​ in the State Government House said that sacking​ was contained in a three-paragraph letter, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

It was gathered that the sacking of local government appointees was originally meant to affect only those in Edo North senatorial district, but was later extended to those in the 18 local government councils.

One of the affected appointee in Owan East, Godwin Imoudu, confirmed the sacking saying he has received his letter.

It would be recalled that earlier this month, Governor Obaseki sacked over 300 political appointees in what is seen as a way to sweep loyalists of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, out of his administration.

Just three days ago, the Chairman of Ms. Egor Local Government Council, Eghe Ogbemudia, was sacked by Obaseki.

The sacking of the daughter of former two-time Governor of defunct Bendel State, makes the fourth local council boss to be fired.

Earlier, Hon Patrick Aguinede (Esan West), Alhaji Yakson Musa of Etsako West and Alhaji Aremiyau Momoh of Etsako East, were suspended for alleged corrupt activities.

Political watchers however linked their suspension to the cold war ravaging the party, with Governor Obaseki​ and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, as the major actors.

Author: News Editor

9840 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Corps Member Convicted for $150 Fraud
by
EFCC Storms ‘Yahoo-Boys’ Party In Osogbo, Arrests 94 Suspects
by
Man Arraigned for Alleged N46m Fraud

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »