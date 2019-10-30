Breaking News

Obaseki to Oshiomhole: You’ve Lost Grip on Edo Politics

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has lost political grip on the state.

He accused the former Governor of now resorting to deploying police operatives from Abuja to harass his aides because he (Oshiomhole) is no longer relevance in Edo Politics.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on media strategy, Caruso Osagie, added that Oshiomhole’s intent was an “attempt to plunge the state into chaos and cause panic in his camp.”

He stated this in response to the arrest of his security adviser, Andrew Momodu, over the weekend by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with the intent of whisking him to Abuja.

Osagie’s statement had alleged that Mr. Momodu was arrested in a gestapo style.

According to him: “When Momodu resisted the unlawful arrest by the security agents, he was taken to the Police Headquarters in Benin, where he was held for an extended period until the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu intervened.”

“Investigations revealed that the security from Abuja have orders from above to pick up not less than 50 persons loyal to Obaseki, in an attempt to plunge the state into chaos and cause panic in the governor’s camp.

“Those penciled down for arrest, according to sources privy to the policemen’s modus operandi, including Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Political Matters, Edo South, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha.

“Others on the list are Albert Obazee, Kelly Okungbowa (popularly known as Ebo Stone) and Muktar-Osagie Muntari, who heads the state’s Public Works Volunteers (PUWOV).”

It would be recalled that Obaseki and Oshiomhole have been at loggerheads over who controls the structure of the party in the state.

Author: NewsAdmin

4687 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Over 200 Properties Recovered from Corrupt Individuals in 8 Months – ICPC
by
Court Remands Fake Native Doctor, Two Others in Prison, Orders Interim Forfeiture of Properties
by
Court Orders Speaker, Clerk Lagos House of Assembly to Appear Before It Over Ambode

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »