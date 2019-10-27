Over 10,000 Delta Girls Are Used as Sex Slaves in Some Africa Countries, Says State Attorney General

Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor, has disclosed that no fewer than 10,000 girls from the state are used as sex slaves and forced labourers in some Africa countries.

The commissioner said this at a symposium organised by the Ministry of Justice for NYSC Corps Members on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration in Asaba, Saturday.

Mrakpor, who is also the chairman of Delta State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, urged the corp members to join hands with the agency and other relevant government agencies to create adequate awareness among youths and corps members.

He said the high rate of incidence of human trafficking and other forms of crimes against humanity had been attributed to the collapse of morals and respect for dignity and sanctity of human life.

Mrakpor decried the dangerous journey through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea for “greener pasture” abroad.

He said: “Over 10,000 girls from Delta State alone are trapped in Mali and other African countries engaging in forced labour and used as sex slaves.

“Therefore, I’m calling on the corps members as well as all well-meaning Nigerians, NGOs, faith-based organisations, traditional rulers and community leaders to join hands in fighting human trafficking.

“You don’t have to travel out of the country to be successful; it is a mindset.

“We have a growing economy that provides lots of opportunities”

The Justice commissioner lampooned some parents for their complicity in encouraging the illicit trade and illegal migration by selling landed properties to support their wards to travel out illegally.

The President of the NYSC Gender Vanguard and Charity CDS, Muonyililo Ikechukwu, expressed their preparedness to work with the task force in creating awareness against the malaise, especially among corps members.

