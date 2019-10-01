Pastor Kills Girlfriend, Steals Her N2m, Landed Property Document

The Enugu State Police Command said it has arrested a self acclaimed pastor, Chukwuemeka Eze, who allegedly killed his girlfriend, Ogechukwu Ogbodo, and stoke her N2m.

According to findings, the lady was said to have refused to buy him a tricycle for the pastor, prompting him to kill her and stole the money.

It was gathered that the suspect had been dating the deceased who hailed from Amagunze in Nkanu-East Local Area of the state for five years.

Late Ogbodo, a recharge cards sales agents with some telecom providers in Enugu State, was said to have returned home on July 15, 2019, with over N2m, which she had intended to pay to the bank the following day.

However, the suspect was said to have visited the deceased after he discovered she had returned home with the huge amount of money and killed her.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the development, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. He said that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

Amaraizu disclosed that the suspect had after killing Ogbodo ransacked her house where he stole the money, along with title documents to her landed property.

The PPRO said that the suspect used the proceeds of his alleged crime to procure musical instruments and renovation of the said church.

The suspect, according to the police spokesman, killed the deceased because she refused to purchase a tricycle for him. Ogbodo had reportedly bought tricycles for other people on a hire purchase arrangement.

Meanwhile, the PPRO said that the suspect was already helping the police in its investigation and would be charged to court soon.

