Police Arrest Man for Defiling 12-year-old Daughter in Ogun

Ogun State Police Command said that it has arrested a 39-year-old man, Solomon Oguneletu, for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old daughter.

The suspect’s arrest followed a report by one Alhaji Semiu Obamuyiwa at the Imeko Divisional headquarters that the victim, a primary school pupil, confided in one of her teachers that her father had been having carnal knowledge of her since 2018 with a threat to kill her if she divulged the affairs to anyone.

It was gathered that when she could no longer bear it, the victim informed her teacher, who in turn, informed Obamuyiwa.

The spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Imeko Division, CSP Monday Unuigbe, detailed detectives to the suspect’s house, where he was arrested.

He stated, “On interrogation, the suspect, who is a driver, confessed to the crime. Investigation revealed that he had been separated from the mother of the girl for some years and the girl is the only product of their union. The victim has been taken to a general hospital for medical care.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.”

