Police Parade 81 Kidnappers, Robbers; Recover Arms, Ammunition

Eighty one suspected kidnappers were on Monday paraded by the police in Abuja by the police.

The suspects were arrested by IRT and STS.

The suspects includes kidnappers who struck along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and Killed Inspector Yohanna Patrict and kidnapped others in August.

Also, suspects attested include the kidnappers who killed 4 IRT Personnel and took away their rifles belonging to the late IRT personnel in Kaduna State in August last year. Three of the riffles were however recovered from them.

The kidnappers, who also abducted a Sokoto business man, Alhaji Tukur Subaru and collected huge amount of money were also paraded.

Among the sispects were the kidnappers of a lawmaker in Sokoto State and many other kidnappers terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano express way, Niger and Taraba States.

Several AK47 rifles, ammunition, 10.1m ransom money were all recovered from the kidnappers.

Force Public Relations officer, FPRO, DCP Frank Mba said the kidnappers and armed robbers confessed to their crimes.

