Breaking News

Police Parade 81 Kidnappers, Robbers; Recover Arms, Ammunition

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News

Eighty one suspected kidnappers were on Monday paraded by the police in Abuja by the police.

The suspects were arrested by IRT and STS.

The suspects includes kidnappers who struck along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and Killed Inspector Yohanna Patrict and kidnapped others in August.

Also, suspects attested include the kidnappers who killed 4 IRT Personnel and took away their rifles belonging to the late IRT personnel in Kaduna State in August last year. Three of the riffles were however recovered from them.

The kidnappers, who also abducted a Sokoto business man, Alhaji Tukur Subaru and collected huge amount of money were also paraded.

Among the sispects were the kidnappers of a lawmaker in Sokoto State and many other kidnappers terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano express way, Niger and Taraba States.

Several AK47 rifles, ammunition, 10.1m ransom money were all recovered from the kidnappers.

Force Public Relations officer, FPRO, DCP Frank Mba said the kidnappers and armed robbers confessed to their crimes.

Author: NewsAdmin

4634 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Alleged N2.2bn Fraud: Fayose’s Trial Starts Afresh
by
$9.6bn Award: 2 British Nationals Arraigned
by
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of Saraki’s Property

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Headlines »