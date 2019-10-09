Principal Dates 17-year-old Twin Sisters, Impregnates One

A principal,Samson Adeyemo, has been arraigned before a Lagos State Special Offences Court for having csexual intercourse during school hours with two under aged twin sisters and impregnating one of them.

The 30-year-old Adeyemo is standing trial before Justice Sherifat Solebo.

One of the victims told the court that the principal kept a camp bed in his office, which he used whenever he wanted to have intercourse with her.

She said: “I was still in SS1 when the incident happened. On that day, I was in my classroom when the principal entered and asked if my class teacher was around. I said no. He then ordered me to follow him to his office. When we got to his office, he started calling me sweet names before removing my school uniform. He thereafter had sexual intercourse with me and instructed me not to tell anyone.

“He continued having sex with me over a long period f time until I became pregnant. I was unaware that I was pregnant until one of our neighbours noticed some changes in my body and informed my mother and when my mother confronted me with a slap, I told her that the principal had been having sex with me inside his office.

“My mum called the principal and asked him, and he admitted to impregnating me. He then told my mother that we should keep the baby but my mother refused. The principal begged my mother not to abort the pregnancy, but she refused and took me to a nurse to remove it.

“My mother told him that she could not allow me to carry a baby at a tender age. It was when my mother insisted on terminating the pregnancy that the principal gave us money for the abortion.”

A medical doctor, Alabi Oyedeji, while being led in evidence by the prosecutor, M. S. Oshodi, before the court, said: “The principal, on several occasions, had sexual intercourse with one of the twins and she became pregnant. Her mother got to know about it and made an attempt to terminate the pregnancy.

“It was in the process of terminating the pregnancy that the other twin sister found out that the principal was equally having an affair with her sister. However, during the general observation of the victims, I discovered that they were both clinically stable.

“Other structures of the victims, like the urethra, were normal. But the vagina entrances had tags of the hymen or fragmented. The tags of hymen found at the vagina entries suggested repeated forceful penetration into their vaginas. I also took blood and urine samples of the victims, including appropriate screening test.”

Justice Solebo adjourned the matter till November 18, 2019, for the continuation of trial.

