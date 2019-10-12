Breaking News

Renowned Columnist, Journalist, Dele Agekameh Dies at 60

The death of Dele Agekameh, Nigerian journalist and writer, has passed on. He was 60.

Agekameh, a columnist for PREMIUM TIMES and the Nation newspaper, was said to have passed on Friday night in Lagos.

He battled renal disorder for seven years before his demise.

His first son, Fabian, a lawyer, announced his death, Saturday morning, saying his father was another victim of Nigeria’s poor health system.

Agekameh was an award-winning journalist who at various times worked for Champion Newspaper, Newswatch Magazine and Tell Magazine.

He left TELL in 2004 as Senior Associate Editor to set up Quicklink International Network, publishers of The Capitol International Magazine.

Those who know him describe him as an energetic, dogged and committed journalist and writer. He was perhaps Nigeria’s best crime, law enforcement and security reporter with an extensive network of sources within the nation’s security services.

While in TELL, he broke many top stories including exposing the network of crossborder daredevil robbers terrorising Nigerians and snatching cars.

That story led the police to arrest the notorious cross-border kingpin, Hamani Tijani. He won a series of awards for that investigation.

Despite his ill-health, Agekameh struggled to maintain his weekly columns in The Nation and Premium Times every Wednesday.

His last column, published three days ago and entitled “DIG Lakanu: Farewell To A Supercop” saw him paying tributes to Frederick Taiwo Lakanu, a deputy inspector general of Police (DIG), who is retiring today (Saturday).

