Robbers Allegedly Behead Police Sergeant, Others in Kwara

Kwara state police command has confirmed that armed robbers attacked Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station in Ilorin.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the incident said the “information is true. But the command is investigating the issue.”

The robbers were reported to have struck on Saturday after workers at the station had left for their respective homes.

The armed robbers allegedly beheaded a sergeant and some security personnel attached to the fuel station.

It was also gathered that the robbery incident occurred while the security men were already asleep.

NNPC mega station was under lock and key on Sunday, throwing residents into a panicky situation that another round of fuel scarcity was imminent.

