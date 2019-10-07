Sex for Grades: UNILAG Suspends Lecturer, Church Disowns Him

The authorities of the University of Lagos, said on Monday that the lecturer, Boniface Igbeneghu, who was caught on camera soliciting for sex from an undercover BBB reporter for her to be admitted in the school, has been suspended pending completion of investigation.

This is even as the Foursqaure Gospel Church where he is a pastor has also asked him to step down from the pulpit.

The lecturer was exposed after a video by BBC Africa where an undercover journalist, Kiki Mordi, disguised as a 17-year-old admission seeker, went viral.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, confirmed on Monday afternoon that the lecturer has been suspended indefinitely.

”A panel will be set up to investigate the issue,” he said.

The investigation is part of a broader one that uncovers the sex for grade crises in universities in Nigeria and Ghhana.

In the video, Igbeneghu, a former sub-dean of Faculty of Art and head pastor of local Foursquare Gospel Church, invited the ‘admission seeker’ to his office for ‘tutorials’ and at their first meeting asked: “how old are you?”.

After responding, the lecturer commented on her appearance.

“Don’t you know you are a beautiful girl? Do you know I am a pastor and I am in my 50s but if I want a girl of 17 years, all I need is a sweet tongue and put some money,” he said.

He later continued with the harassment of the undercover reporter oblivious that he was being filmed.

Meanwhile, the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has asked the embattled lecturer to step down from all ministerial assignments in the local church.

The church’s National Secretary, Ikechukwu Ugbaju, in a statement made available earlier on Monday, described Igbeneghu’s conduct as “heinous and unscriptural act”

The statement said: “The attention of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled “Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities – BBC News” wherein a lecturer in University of Lagos names Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the University.

“The General public is hereby informed that as a holiness and bible-believing church and we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural act among our ministers. We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr. Igbeneghu and promise to take appropriate measure as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.”

