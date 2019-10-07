South Africa Returnee, Other Arrested for Robbery

A South Africa returnee, Victir Remi and forex trader, Ekeh Naxwel, have been arrested in Lagos for allegedly luring a computer dealer to a desolate location and dispossessed him of 3 Apple laptops valued at N1.5m, at gun point.

Remi, 27 and Maxwell, 23, were arrested weeks after they allegedly committed the crime.

The suspects, both residents of 18, Alexandra Street, Abule Egba, Lagos, disclosed that they got all the details of their victim through his twitter handle.

They added that they opened up conversation with him immediately and placed an order for two Apple laptops (MacBook Pro – 2018 edition).

According to Remi: “I told the dealer I was the Managing Director of a new company in Acme Road, Ikeja. I also told him that my daughter recommended him and that his laptops are legit. I ordered one for myself and another for my secretary.

“It took us a week to initiate, perfect our plan and execute it. My colleague, Maxwell borrowed his brother’s Camry (FKJ 833 EZ) for the deed. We bought a toy gun and painted it. While Maxwell drove, I whatsApp the dealer that he should bring the consignment to my office. I told him that my driver would pick him up at Acme Crescent.

“We met him there and he boarded the vehicle, while the driver picked me up a few metres from where the dealer boarded the vehicle.

“He was sitting in front with the laptops. I placed the gun on his neck and ordered him to surrender the goods. We wanted to take his phone too, but he pleaded not to be stripped of everything. We told him to alight from the car and we escaped.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

