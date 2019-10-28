Supreme Court Hears Atiku’s Appeal on Oct. 31

The Supreme Court is to hear appeals filed the Peopkes Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the Februart general election, Atiku Abubakar, Octomber 31.

They are challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the February 23 and judgment of the petitition tribunal that affirmed Buhari’s victory, September 23.

Atiku and his party had jointly filed their appeal before the apex court to challenge the September 11, 2019 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal’s judgment, which Atiku and his party are dissatisfied with, had dismissed their petition challenging the outcome of the February 23, 2019 poll.

Subsequently, the petitioners filed 66 grounds of appeal before the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the tribunal.

The PDP had publicly expressed concerns over the alleged delayed in the hearing of the appeals relating to the presidential election case.

Chief Chris Uche (SAN), a top member of Atiku’s legal team, confirmed on Sunday that Wednesday had been finally fixed for the hearing of the pending appeals in respect of the February 23, 2019 presidential poll.

Uche said “Yes, we were notified through a text message from the registry of the Supreme Court this morning (Sunday) that the appeals would be coming up for hearing on Wednesday.

“He said he expected that there would be a formal service of the hearing notice.

One of the senior lawyers in the Buhari’s legal team, Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), also confirmed the Wednesday’s scheduled hearing to our correspondent on Sunday.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm that the hearing comes up on Wednesday. We have received hearing notices in respect of the five to six appeals scheduled for hearing.

“Four of the appeals are interlocutory appeal. There is also an appeal challenging the main judgment.”

