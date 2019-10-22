Breaking News

Suspected Hotel Serial Killer, David West Pleas Guilty, Begs for Forgiveness

Suspected serial killer, Gracious David West has pleaded guilty to nine count charges bordering on murder and rape of over 16 women.

Gracious David West while appearing in court on Tuesday, begged for forgiveness for the crimes.

David West is being accused of killing over 16 women in different hotels in Rivers, Imo, Edo, among other states.

Meanwhile, the State High Court has granted the Rivers State prosecuting department the right to prosecute the suspected serial killer.

The Rivers State Government said it want the serial killer to answer for his crimes that he committed on the state soil.

The State prosecuting department also applied to commence the trial of Gracious David West on November 18, 21, 27, 29 and 4th December 2019.

The presiding Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli granted the request and adjourned the matter for November 18 for commencement of trial.

