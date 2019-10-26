Tragedy: 4 Children of Same Parents Crushed to Death in Edo

In an early tragedy that struck on Saturday morning in Benin, Edo State, four children of same parents were crushed to death by a fast-moving BMW car.

It was gathered that the children were knocked down while crossing the busy Uselu/Lagos Expressway, close to the traditional ground, in Egor Local Government Area of the State.

The incident angered the community youths who blocked and set a bonfire on the road.

The ill-fated car was also pushed into the deep side drain of the road and set on fire.

The wherabouts and condition of the driver were unknown.

The development caused traffic gridlock and also paralysed business activities around the area.

Commuters were stranded and many of them forced to trekking a long distances​ to their destinations​.

When journalists visited the scene of the accident, a few policemen were seen trying to restore normalcy on the road.

A resident in the area told journalists the children were sent on an errand by their mother.

The resident, who did not want to me named, said: “That road is too busy. It is even difficult for an adult to cross the road, let alone your own children. Why send your children on an errand without going with them?”

Efforts to get reaction of police authority failed, as calls to the mobile phone of the State Police Command PRO, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, could not go through.

We were unable to reach the parents of the children as of the time of filing this report.

