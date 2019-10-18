Troops Arrest ISWAP Logistics Supplier in Borno

The troops of the Nigeria Army attached to the Joint Tactical Team have arrested an Islamic State of West Africa Province logistics supplier and courier, Usman Yage, in the Gubio area of Borno State during an operation.

The army said preliminary investigations revealed that Yage, who is Chadian, has been linked and maintained communication with three ISWAP commanders identified as Goni Jere, Abul Qaqa and Modu Sulum.

According to a statement by the Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu, the troops also arrested a Boko Haram insurgents’ logistics supplier, identified as Alhaji Lawan with an alias, Caffenol, at Maina Hari area.

The military noted that all the suspects were making “useful confessions to interrogators.”

Iliyasu said: “Troops deployed at Gubio successfully repelled a Boko Haram attack on their location and neutralized one Boko Haram criminal, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, one Very High-Frequency radio and one mobile phone in addition to syringes and injections during a mop-up operation.

“Furthermore, troops of 231 Battalion in conjunction with of 331 Artillery Regiment arrested another Boko Haram criminals’ logistics supplier, Alhaji Lawan, while trying to cross with some consignments believed to be meant for the criminals.

“Items recovered from the suspect include two jerry cans of palm oil, two jerry cans of vegetable oil, two cartons of biscuits, one carton of spaghetti and 30 packets of mosquito coils. The suspect is already making useful confessions to interrogators.

“In the same vein, the Joint Tactical Team made a significant arrest of an ISWAP logistics supplier and courier. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Usman Yage, who is of Chadian extraction has been maintaining communication between Goni Jere, Abul Qaqa and Modu Sulum who are all top wanted ISWAP commanders.”

Iliyasu added that troops of 144 Battalion also one Chinedu Mark in the Abiriba, Ohafia area of Abia State in possession of a locally-made pistol and two cartridges hidden in a polythene bag stuffed with garri.

“The suspect confessed that he was conveying the arms to three of his friends who are now at large,” the military added.

