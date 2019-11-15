15-year-old Student Rapes Fellow Female Student in Delta

A 15-year-old pupil of the Osadenis Mix Secondary School, Asaba, Delta State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl from the same school.

It was gathered that the victim, on Monday, went to the back of the school to urinate when three boys stormed the place and raped her.

It was learnt that the shout of the girl attracted other students and teachers to the scene, who subsequently invited policemen from the ‘B’ Division, Asaba, while two of the male pupils escaped from the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said it was case of rape between a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

“Yes, I called the DPO and he said it was a case of rape involving a boy, 15, and a girl, 14. We are waiting for the teacher. The parents of the victim are saying that they don’t want any case,” she said.

In another development, the PPRO said two armed robbers had been arrested in Okpanan area for attempting to rob one Timothy Obanor.

According to her, on November 2, 2019, one Okpala Wisdom of Umumake Okpanam reported at the Okpanam Police Station that two gunmen attempted to rob his visitor, one Timothy Obanor, of his belongs by firing a shot in the air.

One of the suspects, identified as Chigozie Ohamago of the Ogbedogu Quarter, Okpanam, was arrested.

Investigation was extended to the suspect’s house by a team of detectives led by the DCO, where a search warrant was executed and one pump action gun and one fabricated pistol were recovered

Onovwakpoyeya stated, “The suspect stated that the pump action gun was given to him by one of his uncles named Patrick Okonkwo, while the fabricated pistol was given to him by one Japheth for safe keeping.

She said Okonkwo had been arrested and full-scale investigation had commenced, adding that efforts had been intensified to apprehend the said Japheth, who would be charged at the conclusion of investigation.

