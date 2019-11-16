16 Boko Haram Fighters Give Up Arms

No fewer than 16 Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province fighters and their spouses have surrendered to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army during offensive operations in Borno State.

The military said on Friday that the terrorists surrendered on November 1 to troops of Sector 1, Multinational Joint Task Force, and were handed over to troops of 3 Battalion at Gamboru Ngala, Borno State.

According to the army, 14 of the surrendered fighters are Ibrahim Bunu, Abba Sale, Baba Alhaji, Bukar Isa, Bukar Ali, Rawa Gana, Mustapha Abatcha, Umar Abubakar, Hassan Bukar, Malam Abatcha, Umar Abatcha, Hussaini Babagana, Idris Mohammed and Umar Bayoma.

They reportedly belonged to the ISWAP Al-Barnawi faction, while the two others – Hassan Kawu and Babagana Adijabe – belonged to the Boko Haram’s Abubakar Shekau faction.

The army’s Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, added that nine Boko Haram insurgents were killed in the other operations and two soldiers were also neutralised.

In a release, Iliyasu said, “The incremental raids, clearance patrols and sting operations yielded a positive outcome as some of the terrorists surrendered to our troops while several others were neutralised. On November 1, 16 insurgents along with eight of their spouses surrendered to the troops.

“In another development, troops deployed in Gajigana in the Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State intercepted some Boko Haram criminals and neutralised three of them. Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme price while two others were injured.

“Similarly, troops of Sector 2 deployed in Damaturu, Yobe State, dealt a decisive blow to the insurgents’ attempt to infiltrate the town. The encounter led to the decimation of a number of the insurgents. Unfortunately, one officer paid the supreme price.”

