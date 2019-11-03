3 Policemen Killed in Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Command said on Wednesday that security operatives were after the gang that killed three policemen serving at Fadan Karshi Outpost in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

They were to have been gunned down on Tuesday by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint between Fadan Karshi and Sabon Gida village.

The Vice Chairman of Sanga Local Government Council, Abubakar Abba, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

He added that the bodies have been deposited at the Gwantu General Hospital.

“Two Policemen died on the spot and the third one died on the way to the hospital.

“Meanwhile, investigation had commenced as security agents have swung into action while members of the community have been urged to be calm,” he said.

He decried the increase in the wave of crime in the area and appealed to relevant security agencies to rise up to the challenge.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of Kaduna State Command, Suleiman Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He said a statement would soon be issued on the development.

