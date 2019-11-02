Kwara Council Chairmen Quizzed, Released

Sixteen Kwara state Council Chairmen invited for questioning by the Ilorin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday have been released after volunteering statements to the Commission.

The Local Government Chairmen include: Risikat Opakunle, Saidu Yaru Musa, Umar Belle, Ayeni Dallas, Fatai Adeniyi Garba, Lah Abdulmumeen and Raliat Funmi Salau. Others are Aminat Omodara, Muyiwa Oladipo, Oladipo Omole, Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, Saka Eleyele, Lateef Gbadamosi, Oni Adebayo Joseph, Omokanye Joshua Olatunji and Jibril Salihu

They were invited over allegations that border on misappropriation of part of the N4bn loan obtained from Sterling Bank for the payment of arrears of salaries and pension of local government employees and teachers through the State Universal Education Board,SUBEB. They also allegedly diverted 10 percent of state internally generated revenue.

All the council chairmen were released after questioning on Friday November 1, 2019, contrary to reports in mainstream and social media, that they were detained by the Commission.

The Commission wishes to state that no council chairman was detained at the Ilorin office.

The investigation however continues.

