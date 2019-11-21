Breaking News

A17-year-old Boy Stabs Teenager to Death in Lagos

A 17-year-old boy has reportedly stabbed teenager to death in Lagos. He was Thursday arraigned at Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, A.O. Komolafe, ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Special Correctional Centre for Boys in Oregun, Lagos.

The defendant, a resident of Agunfoye, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State, was brought on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The court did not take his plea.

Mrs Komolafe adjourned the case until November 27 for mention.

The prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on October 14, at 9 p.m., at No. 42, Ire Road, Agunfoye, Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

He alleged that the defendant had a misunderstanding with the deceased, aged 14, adding that it resulted in a fight and the defendant used a knife to stab the deceased on the neck.

Mr Uwadione noted that murder is punishable with death.

