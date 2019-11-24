Adoke Writes Malami, INTERPOL, Wants Freedom from UAE Custody

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, who has been named in Malabu Oil scam, has written Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, demanding to be set free from United Arab Emirate (UAE) custidy where he has been kept since two week when he was arrested in Dubai.

Adoke, who has been on self-exile since 2015 after he left office as the AGF, has multiple charges hanging on his neck over the $1.1bn Malabu Oil scam.

The charges were instituted against him and others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2017.

Adoke, in the letter to the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) believed to be behind his arrest, said his arrest was based on an arrest warrant already quashed by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which earlier issued it.

Adoke was arrested by the INTERPOL in Dubai on November 11.

In the letter to Malami, titled,‘Notice of judgment,’ and signed on his behalf by a lawyer, Oluchi Uche, in the law firm of his lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), reads in part: “Our client is the 9th defendant in charge number FCT/HC/CR/124/2017 between the Federal Government of Nigeria vs Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Ltd & 10 others.

“We write on behalf of our client to bring to the notice of your honourable office, the enrolled order of the court dated October 25, 2019, Justice DZ Senchi vacating the earlier bench warrant issued against our client.

“We respectfully bring to your notice the above judgment of the court to which there is neither any appeal nor a reversal for your necessary information and action.”

In a separate letter sent by his lawyers to the AGF’s office, Adoke urged Malami to attest the judgment of the FCT High Court which set aside the earlier warrant of arrest issued against him.

The letter was titled, ‘Application for attestation.’

“We respectfully apply to your honourable office to attest to the said enrolled order,” the letter stated.

A copy of the court order quashing the earlier arrest warrant reads in part, “The arrest warrant issued for the arrest of the 4th-9th defendants in charge number FCT/HC/CR/124/2017 and to be executed by the police and the INTERPOL is declared null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“Accordingly, the order of April 17, 2019 issuing a bench warrant on the 4th–9th defendants is hereby set aside and vacated.

“It is further ordered that the case be adjourned sine die until the prosecution takes the required procedural steps to effect service on the defendants.”

Adoke is facing criminal charges bordering on alleged abuse of office and money laundering to the tune of $1.1bn with respect to the granting of the Oil Prospecting License 245 to Shell and ENI.

