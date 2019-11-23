Air Peace Boss, Onyema Denies Involvement in Fraud as US Freezes $14.2m Linked to Him

The Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, over the weekend denied fraud allegations levelled against him by the United States government.

In a press statement on Saturday, Onyema said the allegations are false and do not reflect his personality as a business owner.

Onyema was alleged by the US authorities on Friday to have engaged in $20m fraud and money laundering.

This is even as the United States authorities said that about $14.2m in bank accounts linked to companies registered by Onyema, has been frozen.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Onyema allegedly moved the funds from Nigeria through U.S. bank accounts using falsified documents in the purchase of airplanes.

Charged alongside Onyema is the airline’s chief of administration and finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, who was indicted for alleged bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

But Onyema in his statement argued that he is innocent, as the indictment only contained charges.

“As the press statement clearly stated, these are indictment (sic) that only contains charges,” the statement said.

“I am innocent of all charges and the US government will find no dirt on me because I have never conducted business with any illegalities.

“Be rest assured that I also have my lawyers on this and these mere allegations will be refuted. I never laundered money in my life, neither have I committed bank fraud anywhere in the world. Every Kobo I transferred to the US for aircraft purchase went through the Central Bank of Nigeria LC regime and all were used for the same purpose.

“The American companies that received the funds are still in business. I never took a penny from any US bank or Nigerian bank. I am willing to defend my innocence in the US courts,” the AirPeace CEO stated.

In a bid to expand its regional and local operations, in September 2018, Air Peace placed an order for 10 Boeing 737 Max 8 and earlier this year the airline purchased 10 brand new Embraer 195-E2 planes from Brazil in a deal said to be worth $212.6m.

According to U.S. prosecutors, in 2010, Onyema opened several bank accounts in the U.S. and moved over $44.9m into the accounts domiciled at Atlanta. In May 2016, Onyema alongside Eghagha, prosecutors said, allegedly used a series of export letters of credit to transfer more than $20 into the bank accounts.

The letters were used to fund the purchase of five Boeing 737 passenger planes.

Prosecutors, however, said the letters were accompanied by fake supporting documents such as purchase agreements, bills of sale, and appraisals proving that Air Peace was purchasing the aircraft from Springfield Aviation Company LLC, a business registered in Georgia.

Meanwhile, US authorities said that some of the companies’ bank accounts in the U.S. and Canada had been frozen with their substantial balances as part of the investigation, court documents showed.

The documents showed that $4,017,852.51 was seized from JP Morgan Chase Bank account number ending in 5512 held in the name of Springfield Aviation Company, LLC.

Another $4,593,842.05 held in Bank of Montreal with account number ending 7523 in the name of Springfield Aviation Inc. was also seized.

American government also traced and seized $5,634,842.04 held in Bank of Montreal with account number ending in 515 in the name of Bluestream Aero Services, Inc.

American law enforcement authorities indicated in the charge document that efforts had commenced to secure final forfeitures of the funds.

