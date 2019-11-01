Breaking News

Alleged $1.6bn Fraud: Court to Rule on Admissibility of Defendant’s Statement

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed November 25, 2019 for ruling on the admissibility of statements of the fourth and fifth defendants in the case of alleged criminal diversion of about $1.6bn, brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Jide Omokore, Chairman of Atlantic Energy Brass Development; Victor Briggs, former managing director of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited; Abiye Membere, former Group Executive Director, Exploration and Production, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; David Mbanefo, Manager Planning and Commercial of the NNPC; Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited.

The sum is alleged to proceeds of petroleum products belonging to the Federal Government.

At the resumed hearing on October 31, 2019, counsel to Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited, (who are fourth and fifth defendants in the matter),  Olaniran and Folabi Kuti, adopted their written addresses ahead of the ruling, while Oluwaleke Atolagbe, who is the prosecution counsel, also adopted his own written responses to the addresses filed by both counsel.

Justice Dimgba adjourned till November 25 and 27 for ruling  and continuation of trial.

Author: NewsAdmin

4702 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Alleged N9.7bn Fraud: How AVM Dikko Converted NAF’s N1.2bn to Private Use – Witness
by
Edo Assembly Crisis: Party Members Ask INEC to Initiate Recall Process on Member-elect
by
EFCC Assures Bluekey Investors of Diligent Investigations

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »