Alleged N338m Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, fixed December 11, 2019, for the re-arraignment of Adeyemi Ikuforiji, a former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly after the former Speaker failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Ikuforiji alongside his aide, Oyebode Atoyebi, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on amended 54 counts charge, bordering on money laundering and conspiracy to the tune of N338m but was stalled for his failure to appear in court.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Rt. Honourable Adeyemi Sabit Ikuforiji and Oyebode Aladje Atoyebi, sometime between April 2010 and July 2011 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court ,conspired among yourselves to do an illegal act to wit: accepting various cash payments amounting in the aggregate to the sum of N338, 801, 442 (Three Hundred and Thirty-Eight Million, Eight Hundred and One Thousand, Four Hundred and Forty -Naira) only from the Lagos State House of Assembly without going through a financial institution and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 and punishable under Section 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.”

However, the scheduled re-arraignment was stalled due to the absence of the defendants in court.

The defence counsel, Tunde Akinrinmisi, while praying for an adjournment, said he was only aware of the re-arraignment Tuesday, adding that his client, who lives in Abuja, could not make it to the court.

In his response, the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, said: “This is a case that the prosecution has given evidence and closed its case.

“But Justice Ibrahim Buba, who was the trial Judge, discharged the defendants on no-case submission, which saw the case travelling from here up to the Supreme Court, where the applications of the prosecution were upheld”.

Oyedepo, who yielded to the prayer for an adjournment by the defence, further said: “If they took the court serious, they would be here today.”

