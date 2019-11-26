Alleged N400m Fraud: Metu Knows Fate Feb. 25, 2020 as Court Fixes Judgment

A Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed February 25, 2020, to deliver judgment in the case against a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh.

Justice Okon Abang fixed the judgment date after counsel to both parties adopted their final written addressess for and against the charge on Tuesday.

While the prosecution urged the court convict Metuh based on evidence established against him, the defence team on the contrary, urged to court to dischare and acquit him as the prosecution has failed woefully in establishing any case against him.

Metuh called 15 witnesses to prove his innocence of the money laundering charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The EFCC is prosecuting Metuh alongside his company, Destra Investment Limited, on seven-count charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N400m, which he received from the Office of the National Security Adviser in the lead up to the 2015 general election.

The court had in 2018 issued an order for Metu to close his case, but had to vacate it to enable him call more witnesses.

On September 27, 2019, Metuh who testified as the 15th witness in his matter, told the court under cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, that there was never an instance where former President Goodluck Jonathan directly gave any money to him, saying that his collection of N400m from Col. Sambo Dasuki (former NSA) was for a national assignment as directed by the then President.

The prosecution counsel presented a Diamond Bank document which captured the details of the transactions carried out by Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited.

The prosecution called eight witnesses, Metuh called a total of 15 witnesses, while his company, called only one witness.

When the case came up on Tuesday, the defence team, comprising, Abel Ozioko, who appeared for Metuh and Mr. Tochukwu Onwugbufor (SAN), urged the court to discharge and acquit their clients on the grounds that the prosecution failed to prove the alleged offences.

But the prosecution led by Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, maintained that his team had proved all the offences charged beyond reasonable doubt, as he called on the judge to pass a guilty verdict on the defendants.

While adopting his brief of arguments, counsel to Metuh, Ozioko had in urging the court to discharge and acquit his client, submitted that a total of 11 witnesses including a prosecution witness have testified as receiving various sums of money from Metuh bot in cash and cheques as contained in exhibit G20, which has remained an unchallenged evidence.

He submitted that the testimony of Metuh was collaborated by witnesses to the fact that former President Jonathan gave him an assignment on security issues, which was not challenged by the prosecution.

Ozioko further urged the court to note that exhibit B E, which is the e-payment mandate with certification shows that all payments with regards to the N400m complied with the statutory requirement.

He submitted that instead of vilifying former President Jonathan, he should take credit for the manner in which he handled the insecurity situation in the country before the 2015 elections, using Metuh to achieve peace and oneness for the country.

The defence lawyer further submitted that the prosecution did not fulfilled the condition of a predicate to establish that the source of the money is illicit to warrant a charge of money laundering to be file against his client.

He urged the court to hold that having failed to established any case against Metuh, the only inescapable conclusion that is to discharge and acquit him.

On his part, counsel to Destral Investment Limited, Onwugbufor (SAN), challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear matters bordering on simple contract.

He submitted that the issue of the source of money should first be determined by the court in other to establish a case of money laundering.

According to Onwugbufor, the N400m was legitimately provided and transform to the second defendant.

He said the non calling of former President Jonathan to give evidence because only his evidence would have shown whether he authorised money or not.

The senior lawyer argued that through out trial, the prosecution never responded to the origin of that money, adding that the failure of the prosecution to respond to this issue which is highlighted in our addresses is deemed to have accepted and admitted all the points and issues raised therein.

“Having conceded same, the court is urged to hold that the origin of the money is legitimate and if that is so, the entire charge of money laundering must fail.”

But the prosecution on his part, urged the court to convict the defendants as the prosecution has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.

He submitted that money laundering is a global offence and that section 15(6) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act. 2011 catalogued list of predicate offence that can give rise to money laundering including Criminal breach of trust.

Tahir submitted that under that law, “there is nowhere that prosecution must prove predicate offence before money laundering Offences can be proved.”

