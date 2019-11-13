APC National Headquarters Approves Suspension of Edo State Chairman, Ojezua

The national headqaurters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has approved the suspension of the Edo State Chairman of the party, Anslem Ojezua.

This was made known late Wednesday by by the national APC spokesman,

Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement.

Ojezua presided over the meeting where the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was controversially suspended on Tuesday.

The APC headquarters Wednesday said it has approved the suspension of Ojezua.

Ojezua was suspended on Tuesday by 11 of the 16 members of the Edo State Working Committee (SWC). Ojezua described the suspension as illegal.

On the same Tuesday, following an emergency meeting at Edo Government House with Governor Godwin Obaseki, Ojezua led leaders of the APC to announce the suspension of Oshiomhole from the party.

APC chairpersons from a majority of the local government in Edo and other state officials of the party gathered in Benin to approve the ‘suspension’ of Oshiomhole, according to Ojezua, who announced the suspension.

“Yesterday, 15 chairmen of the APC chapters in the local councils and 23 out of the 35 members of the State Executive Committee passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, while a vote of confidence was passed on my person.”

“The APC Local council chairmen have found out that Adams Oshiomhole is the one behind the crisis in Edo APC and following the findings, lost confidence in the leadership of the national chairman by passing a vote of no confidence on him. Considering the stand of these chairmen and also based on the report from organs of the party, we affirmed the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from APC in Edo State,” Ojezua had said.

At about the same time as the Benin meeting was holding, the APC NWC met in Abuja to approve Ojezua’s suspension.

“Party’s National Secretariat received a notification of the suspension of the Edo State APC Chairman, Anslem Ojezua by eleven [11] of the sixteen [16] members of the Edo State Working Committee (SWC). We have reviewed the process they followed and conclude that they have fulfilled the required conditions,” Issa-Onilu said in a statement.

“We, therefore, uphold the suspension of the Edo State APC Chairman, Anslem Ojezua while we await the outcome of the fact-finding and reconciliation committee,” he added.

At the Benin meeting, Ojezua, however, faulted his suspension.

He said the state working committee which purportedly removed him did not have powers to do so.

“Our constitution has a provision to remove officers at the state level. It is only the State Executive Committee that has the powers to remove any officer, ” he said.

The party spokesperson also lamented that steps taken to resolve the crisis in the party had not been productive.

Issa-Onilu said the various steps the party had taken to find an amicable resolution have been futile despite the intervention of the Governors Forum.

“We note that this is happening in spite of the various steps the party has taken to find an amicable resolution.

“Recall that party leaders such as the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, and other eminent party leaders, had all tried at various times to ensure that the issues do not escalate,” he said.

“Sadly, these interventions have not yielded the desirable results.”

Issa-Onilu said the “immediate concern of the NWC is how to ensure that unity returns to the ranks of the party in Edo State.

“In achieving this, we have decided to constitute a high-power fact-finding and reconciliation committee of party leaders to meet with all disputing parties to ensure that all issues are addressed and resolved.”

