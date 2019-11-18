APC Wins Bayelsa State Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressive Congress APC gubernatorial candidate Chief David Lyon, winner of the Bayelsa 2019 Governorship election.

Jubilation rocks the state, as the All Progressive Party (APC) ends the Peoples Democracy Party’s 20 years reign.

The returning officer, Prof Faraday Orumwense, in an announcement by 1 am on Monday, at the INEC collation centre in Yenagoa declared that the APC won the election by polling 352,552 votes while the PDP scored 143,172.

He added that the total registered voters for the Bayelsa election was 922, 562 and total accredited voters for the voting exercise were 517, 888.

Orumwense, who is the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Edo state, stated that total registered voters for the Bayelsa election was 922, 562 and total accredited voters for the voting exercise were 517, 888.

He said the voting exercise produced a total valid vote of 499,551; 633 rejected votes and a total vote cast of 505,884.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

