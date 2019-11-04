Appeal Court Sacks House of Reps Leader, Doguwa

House of Representatives Leader, Alhassan Doguwa has lost his seat.

This is as the Appeal Court in Kaduna in a unanimous judgement on Monday nullified the entire election in the two local government areas Doguwa represents.

The ranking lawmaker represents Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency. The court, in a judgement delivered by Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, ordered fresh elections in the constituency.

The National Assembly election tribunal had dismissed a petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yusha’u Salisu, against Doguwa’s election for failure to prove allegations of irregularities and over-voting in the election.

But the Court of Appeal judges said they wondered how the tribunal arrived at the conclusion that PDP and its candidate had failed to prove their case.

While setting aside the tribunal judgement, the court nullified the entire election in the two local government areas Doguwa represents, saying the whole process was marred by irregularities.

The appellate court held that the entire election could not stand as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had omitted other parties from the final declaration of the result.

The court said INEC made a ‘substantial breach’ by writing the results of only two of the 53 parties that participated in the election in Form EC 8 (II) E.

The court therefore ordered INEC to conduct fresh election within 90 days in the entire constituency.

Doguwa served as Chief Whip in the eight assembly, led by former speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Before his sack, he was one of the oldest members of the house, having been elected for a fifth term. He was first elected in the short-lived Fourth Republic in 1993.

