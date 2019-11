Four policemen attached to the Delta State Police Command have been hospitalized following life threatening injuries they allegedly sustained during attack by armed youths in Asaba, the state capital.

It was learnt that the hoodlums armed with cutlasses and other objects disposed the arms-wielding policemen who were mounting checkpoint at the popular Moziac Junction along the Asaba/Onitsha road of the state capital.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter