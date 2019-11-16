Bayela Guber: Sad Day For Nation’s Democracy, Says Gov. Dickson

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Saturday lamented that the ongoing governorship election in the state has turned urgly, describing it as “a sad commentary on our nation democracy.”

Dickson spoke early in the day about the general conduct of the election.

He told reporters at about 12: 20 pm: “Gentlemen of the press, today is a sad commentary on our nation’s democracy,” at his Polling Unit 5, Ward 2, Sagbama, as he arrived to cast his vote.

He spoke further: “As we are speaking, in this day and age, gun-wielding militiamen, with the aid of security forces, have overrun hapless electoral officials.

“Most of the electoral officials in Southern Ijaw, as we speak, are kidnapped and held hostage.”

Dickson said election did not take place in Southern Ijaw, except Amassoma.

He said: “Everyone knows APC has no structure in Bayelsa to win an election, but they have armed militias, surveillance contractors, who kill and maim for APC.

“They also have the Nigerian army and rogue elements in the police force, working in concert with them to deny the citizens their right to vote.

“This has been the lots, this has been what we have been managing since 2015, with the APC at the centre is not caring about the dignity of our people.”

The Governor accused the APC Federal Government of being “too hungry” to make Nigeria a one-party state.

He described himself as a “man of peace” who would always stand for peace and respect for human dignity.

Results of the election have not started coming in.

