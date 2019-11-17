Bayelsa Guber: APC’s Candidate, Lyon Coasting Home to Victory, PDP Calls for Cancellation

From all results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in clear lead of the closest party, the Peoples Demicratic Party.

The APC governorship candidate, David Lyon, won the last local government announced in the governorship election.

In the results announced for Ekeremo local government, the number of registered voters was announced as 125,189 while accredited voters were 41,423.

In the local government, the APC won by polling 21,489 votes while the PDP polled 18,344 votes.

In Southern Ijaw local government, the APC candidate polled 124,803 votes to defeat his closest rival in PDP who polled 4,898 votes. The APC candidate hails from the local government.

From the results announced at the collation centre in Yenagoa on Sunday night, Lyon has won in six of the eight local governments while Duoye Diri, the PDP candidate, won in only two.

In the results collated so far, Lyon defeated Mr Diri in Nembe by polling 83,041 votes. Diri, on his part, polled 874 in the local government.

In Brass LGA, the APC candidate polled 23,831 votes while the PDP candidate polled 10,410 votes.

In Kolokuma/Opokuma, the APC had 8,934 votes while the PDP had 15,360.

In Sagbama, Diri of the PDP polled 60,339 votes to beat Lyon who polled 7831.

In Ogbia, the PDP polled 13,763 votes while the APC polled 58,016 votes.

In Yenagoa, the APC candidate polled 24,607 votes while the PDP polled 19,184 votes.

The declaration of the winner is being awaited at the collation centre in Yenagoa.

Apart from scoring the highest number of votes, the APC candidate also has to score a quarter of votes in at least five of the state’s eight local governments, a condition he has already met by winning in six local governments. INEC will also check to ensure that the margin of victory is more than the cancelled votes, without which a supplementary election would be ordered.

Meanwhile, Duoye Diri, the PDP candidate has accused the Nigerian Army of tampering with the results of the election held in Ogbia local government.

Speaking to journalists in a press conference on Sunday, Diri claimed that a commanding officer of the army used his men to chase PDP agents and its stakeholders from the local government so that the results can be manipulated. Diri, therefore, called for the cancellation of results in those areas.

He also called for the cancellation of results in areas where election materials were hijacked.

He said: “We have credible information that the Nigerian Army is conniving with our opponents to change results. This was done yesterday in a few areas.

“Not satisfied, today, the Nigerian Army is in Ogbia, chasing away all PDP agents, stakeholders and arresting others.

“This is against the laws of our land. This is anathema. By the provisions of the constitution and electoral laws, the Nigerian Army should not be part of the process of elections.

“They beat people who went there to vote. They also arrested 10 youths in Ward 5. They were arrested by soldiers who went there to ensure that they rigged the election in favour of our opponent, the APC.

“We call on INEC to reject doctored and tutored results coming from the Army GOC in Ogbia. “In Nembe, materials never got to their destination – they were hijacked. The electoral law is clear on the hijacking of materials.

“I call on INEC to ensure that those results from the affected wards are not accepted.

“We call on the soldiers to stop forthwith and allow democracy to thrive.”

