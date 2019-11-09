Breaking News

Breaking: Akwa Ibom North West: Appeal Court Upholds Akpabio’s Appeal, Nullifies Ekpenyong’s Election

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Appeal Court sitting in Calabar, Cross State, Saturday nullified the election of Chris Ekpenyong representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Former Governor of the state and now Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, had challenged the declaration of Ekpenyong as the winner of the senatorial election of Febraury 23 on the ground of irregularities.

The election tribunal had affirmed the election of Ekpenyong, and not satisfied, Akpabio appealed the verdict.

In the judgment on Saturday, the Appeal Court nullified the election that returned Ekpenyong of the PDP as winner and ordered a rerun in Essien Udim local government area within 90 days.

Essien Udim local government area is where Akpabio hails from and results from the area were subject of legal tussle at the tribunal

Author: NewsAdmin

4768 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
16 Boko Haram Fighters Give Up Arms
by
Police Arrest Retired Army Officer, Nurse for Selling Babies
by
ICPC Seizes 44 Properties Worth N14.7bn from 32 Companies

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »